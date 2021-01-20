School dropout crisis in Eastern Cape due to Covid-19

Many pupils fail to return to class after extended closures

Scores of Eastern Cape pupils are at risk of dropping out of school in the wake of extended periods of school closures, with research showing that boys are staying away in greater numbers than girls.



With the impact of Covid-19 taking a toll on both pupils and teachers, 27% of boys and 21% of girls in the province did not return to school in the wake of extended school closures in 2020, advocacy group Equal Education said...

