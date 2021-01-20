SA records 839 new Covid-19 deaths, with health dept saying figure was due to 'data reconciliation'

“The high number reported today is due to data reconciliation as part of the regular auditing process. This includes the analysis of community data taking into account, among others, postmortem swabs, backlogged data and unconfirmed outcomes at facilities,” said Mkhize.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 263 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 238 in Limpopo, 130 in the Western Cape, 102 in the Eastern Cape, 48 in Gauteng, 25 in the North West, 20 in the Free State, 11 in Mpumalanga and two in the Northern Cape.

Also on Tuesday, Mkhize said 9,780 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The new infections came from 46,648 tests, at a positivity rate of 20.96%.

The number of recoveries recorded to date is 1,144,857, at a recovery rate of 84%.

TimesLIVE