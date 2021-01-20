PE medical specialist faces eight complaints of sexual misconduct
Eight former patients of a Port Elizabeth medical specialist have laid criminal complaints against him — six of sexual assault and two of rape.
This emerged on Tuesday, the same day a Health Professions Council of SA’s (HPCSA) formal inquiry into the allegations levelled at endocrinologist Dr Gregory Hough was meant to start...
