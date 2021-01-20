News

Nelson Mandela Bay youngster unleashes dog food drive

Thoughtful initiative to help Animal Welfare feed extra mutts gathers momentum

By Guy Rogers - 20 January 2021

A Port Elizabeth youngster is doing his best for man’s best friend and his humble efforts have triggered a surprise response from far afield.

Greenshields Park resident and Clarendon Park Primary pupil Cody Allen, 12, started the ball rolling on Sunday when he used some of his savings to buy a bakkie load of dog food for the Animal Welfare Society on Victoria Drive after he heard the shelter was facing tough times...

