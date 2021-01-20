Boy, 16, held for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Booysen Park earlier in January.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg the incident had taken place on January 9 while a group of children were swimming.

“It is alleged that at about 2pm, the complainant was swimming in a dam in Booysen Park with friends.

“When she got out of the water to change, she was approached by two males.

“She was forced into nearby bushes and allegedly raped by both males.

“The complainant’s friends informed her mother and a case of rape was opened at Bethelsdorp police station,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, with the assistance of officers from the Bethelsdorp police station, tracked down one of the suspects at a house in the Qunu settlement in Bethelsdorp.

The other suspect is still at large and the investigation is continuing.

HeraldLIVE