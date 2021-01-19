Netcare launches special line to keep patients’ families informed
Netcare has launched a dedicated support line to keep next of kin informed on the status of their loved ones who have been admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19.
The group has hired social workers to man its aptly named Netcare Family Connect Line and relay updates on patients’ conditions to their families and, where possible, facilitate direct communication because visits are prohibited to curb infections.
The service was launched on Monday.
Once admitted to one of the group’s hospitals, patients and their next of kin receive the patient’s case number via SMS.
This enables staff to identify the patient and name of the hospital they have been admitted to when a relative contacts the line.
Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland said the line would allow families to engage while enabling patient confidentiality.
“We understand that the hospitalisation of a loved one can be very stressful and anxiety-provoking for the next of kin, especially during this time when visitation has been suspended other than in exceptional cases.
“We understand how crucial it is for families to know how their loved ones in our care are doing, and this new service is dedicated to fulfilling this need,” Friedland said.
When calling the line, family members are required to provide their full names and the patient’s case number.
The call centre will relay the inquiry to a dedicated Netcare representative — either a social worker or patient liaison officer — at the hospital where the patient is cared for, who will confirm with the patient that information on their status may be disclosed to the person calling.
The representative will subsequently contact the family member by telephone within hours, with information on the patient’s status.
In cases where the representative cannot facilitate direct contact between the patient and family, they will also relay any messages between them and provide updates daily during their hospital stay.
Netcare has, since the start of the month, deployed 30 social workers to support patients and their families in non-clinical patient liaison roles, which it says enables health-care workers to focus solely on their clinical and nursing duties.
Netcare hospitals are in the process of increasing the number of social workers.
“Already, we are seeing the profound value that the social workers’ efforts have brought for families through facilitating better communication in these unprecedented times,” Friedland said.
The Netcare Family Connect Line is operational from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 5pm on weekends on 0800-111-266.
HeraldLIVE
