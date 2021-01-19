Netcare launches special line to keep patients’ families informed

Netcare has launched a dedicated support line to keep next of kin informed on the status of their loved ones who have been admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The group has hired social workers to man its aptly named Netcare Family Connect Line and relay updates on patients’ conditions to their families and, where possible, facilitate direct communication because visits are prohibited to curb infections.

The service was launched on Monday.

Once admitted to one of the group’s hospitals, patients and their next of kin receive the patient’s case number via SMS.

This enables staff to identify the patient and name of the hospital they have been admitted to when a relative contacts the line.

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland said the line would allow families to engage while enabling patient confidentiality.

“We understand that the hospitalisation of a loved one can be very stressful and anxiety-provoking for the next of kin, especially during this time when visitation has been suspended other than in exceptional cases.

“We understand how crucial it is for families to know how their loved ones in our care are doing, and this new service is dedicated to fulfilling this need,” Friedland said.

When calling the line, family members are required to provide their full names and the patient’s case number.