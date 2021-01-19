‘Back to school’ stress on rise
Pandemic, delayed academic year pile pressure on parents, pupils
Whether your child is starting grade 1 or matric, Covid-19 has already messed up “back to school” for pupils across SA.
The pandemic caused havoc with education in 2020 for pupils and teachers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.