Woman arrested for selling pain pills

By Riaan Marais - 18 January 2021
A woman was arrested in Bethelsdorp for illegally selling prescription drugs to the public.
Port Elizabeth police arrested a 40-year-old woman on Monday for selling prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety medication at a house in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Anti-Gang Unit acted on information that led them to a house in Bowkers Street  at about 10am, where the suspect was allegedly selling Schedule 5 medication to people without prescriptions.

“A search warrant was executed and police confiscated a sealed bottle containing 1,000 Stilpane tablets, a sealed container containing 100 Purata tablets, as well as 20 loose Stilpane, 10 Purata and four Brazepam tablets.  

“The estimated street value of the tablets is R 1,100,” Naidu said.

A cellphone was also confiscated.

Stilpane  is a strong pain medication, while Purata and Brazepam are both used to treat symptoms related to anxiety.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

