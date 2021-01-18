Woman arrested for selling pain pills

Port Elizabeth police arrested a 40-year-old woman on Monday for selling prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety medication at a house in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Anti-Gang Unit acted on information that led them to a house in Bowkers Street at about 10am, where the suspect was allegedly selling Schedule 5 medication to people without prescriptions.

“A search warrant was executed and police confiscated a sealed bottle containing 1,000 Stilpane tablets, a sealed container containing 100 Purata tablets, as well as 20 loose Stilpane, 10 Purata and four Brazepam tablets.

“The estimated street value of the tablets is R 1,100,” Naidu said.

A cellphone was also confiscated.

Stilpane is a strong pain medication, while Purata and Brazepam are both used to treat symptoms related to anxiety.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

HeraldLIVE