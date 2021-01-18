News

Stutterheim Hospital strategy keeps death rate low

By John Harvey - 18 January 2021

Stutterheim Hospital clinical manager CEO Dr Mzekelo Godongwana tends not to give personal risk too much thought.

Instead, it is the patients he treats who keep him up at night...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X