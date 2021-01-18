Port Elizabeth police appeal for help in tracking down next of kin

Port Elizabeth police have asked for the public’s assistance in tracking down the next of kin of three men who were found dead in various places across the city in the past two days.

On Sunday, at about 7.30am, the body of a man aged about 43 was found behind a bank building in Mangold Street, Newton Park.

His body was discovered by a security guard on patrol.

There were no signs of foul play and an inquest docket was opened.

Anyone with information on the deceased can contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Hanekom on 041-394-6573.

Also on Sunday, at about 3.30pm, a group children were playing on a path between Wells Estate and Amsterdamhoek Drive when they came across a body.

Police believe the dead man was about 65.

Contact Detective Sergeant Lundi Nikelo at the Swartkops police station on 082-442-1683.

On Monday, at about 7am, a body was found under a tree on the intersection of Stanford and September Roads, Gelvandale.

According to residents, the partially decomposed body was of a homeless man who frequented the area.

He is believed to have been aged between 45 and 60.

Contact Detective Warrant Officer Iwela Marashula of the Gelvandale police on 082-442-1633.

