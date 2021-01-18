Online learning safer but taxing, parents say
Pandemic calls for tough choices
Parents who have children at private and independent schools have raised mixed feelings about online learning as some believe that it will add a strain on their tight working schedules.
This comes as most private and Independent schools were persuaded by the basic education department to delay the reopening of schools as a result of increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections...
