Gift of the Givers offers Bisho doctors a home from home
South African NGO Gift of the Givers worked through Christmas and New Year to set up a new doctor's accommodation facility at Bisho Hospital.
They have turned a rundown storage unit into a modern living space, completing the R3m project in only a month to offer healthcare workers a welcoming and comfortable home from home as they work to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.