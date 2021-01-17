ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation

But there are difficulties.

“SA has an estimated 30,000 ATMs. About 70% of ATMs are situated in remote locations and on premises that are not owned by banks, such as petrol-station forecourts, in malls, and in shops in more remote communities. This creates a number of challenges for banks when complying with the adjusted level three regulations,” said Basa.

“Banks have, since the pandemic began, attempted to deploy hand sanitiser to remote ATMs and found this to be unsustainable due to pilferage and vandalism.”

In addition, the association said, "As there are no bank staff in the vicinity of many remote ATMs, it is not practically possible for banks to monitor and enforce social distance queuing at ATMs.”

Despite the challenges, the banks said they are committed to improving the frequency of ATM sanitisation and ensuring that hand sanitisers are available at remote locations, to the best of their ability. They also committed to working with premises owners to better communicate Covid-19 health protocols and to enforce social distancing at remote ATMs.

However, Basa warned that if banks had to comply with the regulations in their current form, a consequence “could be the removal of non-compliant ATMs from service”.

TimesLIVE