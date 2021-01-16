Lamola clarifies decision on acting judges after alarm in Gauteng

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has declined a request from Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo to appoint more acting judges than there are vacant posts.

This is because of the fiscal strain such a move would cause, said justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

He was explaining a notice that emanated from the chambers of retired judge Hans Fabricius on Thursday, which caused some alarm in the legal fraternity.

The “Urgent notice!” said Mlambo had been informed by Lamola that retired judges were regarded as “additional to the establishment” and would not be appointed to act in the division.