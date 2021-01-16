Lab group ordered to stop offering Covid tests in row over accreditation

The health department has stopped a national private laboratory service conducting unaccredited Covid-19 screening tests.

Hamadi Clinical Laboratories has had to halt all testing for SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes Covid-19, after intervention from director-general Sandile Buthelezi.

The company says it is guilty of nothing more than an administrative delay, and has appealed to the department to fast-track the accreditation process so it can help to meet the demand for testing.

The clampdown coincides with growing criticism of Covid-19 tests on social media, where disgruntled clients claim inaccurate results have wreaked havoc with travel and work arrangements and caused unnecessary panic and anxiety.