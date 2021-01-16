EC avoids using donated machines that consume ‘too much oxygen’

PREMIUM

Just three weeks ago, the Eastern Cape health department heralded the donation of 900 oxygen machines by Gift of the Givers. Now hospitals are being encouraged not to use them if possible.



The department says the CPAP machines “consume extremely high oxygen amounts” and it would prefer that facilities use their wall-mounted oxygen points. The CPAP would be reserved for facilities with bulk oxygen tanks...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.