Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique
A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle counterfeit goods worth R6m into SA from Mozambique.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the 54-year-old foreigner was arrested at the Lebombo border post, in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
“The truck was returning to SA after offloading chrome in Maputo,” he said.
A video circulating on social media showed police supervising as the tipper truck emptied its load onto the side of the road at the border post.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.