Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique

By TimesLIVE - 16 January 2021
Counterfeit goods worth an estimated R6m are dumped at the Lebombo border post between SA and Mozambique on January 11 2021.
Image: Supplied

A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle counterfeit goods worth R6m into SA from Mozambique.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the 54-year-old foreigner was arrested at the Lebombo border post, in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

“The truck was returning to SA after offloading chrome in Maputo,” he said.

A video circulating on social media showed police supervising as the tipper truck emptied its load onto the side of the road at the border post.

