Zondo commission 'seeking to undermine pending ConCourt judgment' - Zuma lawyer

By insisting that former president Jacob Zuma had to appear before the State Capture Commission, the commission was seeking to undermine a pending Constitutional Court judgment, said Zuma’s lawyer in a letter on Friday. A letter from Mabuza Attorneys said Zuma would not be appearing before the commission on Monday, despite a summons to do so.

Earlier this week the commission wrote to the former president to say that the summons was binding, notwithstanding that the Constitutional Court was yet to give judgment in the commission’s urgent application to order Zuma to abide by it.

“The commission wishes to make it clear to you that, even if the court has not handed down its judgment by 18 January 2021, you are obliged to comply with the summons and appear before it because the summons remains valid and binding on you,” said the commission’s letter.

“Any failure on your part, without sufficient cause, to appear before [the commission] on the 18th to 22nd January 2021 will constitute a criminal offence,” said the commission’s secretary Itumeleng Mosala.