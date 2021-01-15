'IVF baby' is on a mission to help other women become moms — with the doc who helped conceive her by her side

“He remembers me and my parents, which was sweet. You can tell he really cares about his patients,” said Kate.

She found it fascinating to walk in the same passages her mother had walked in when she went on a mission to fall pregnant with her.

“I walked past the lab that I was most likely conceived in, which is crazy. You look into the lab and you see these big frozen fridge-like things they put the eggs in,” Kate says with a bubbly laugh.

Kate, who is on a journey to being a clinical psychologist, lost her father when she was three. Her mother was always open about how she and her father had conceived her.

“I learnt about IVF when I was about 10. I had been reading an article about Louise Brown, who is the first IVF baby. I remember being in the car with my mom and she turned around and said: ‘You’re an IVF baby, too',” said Kate.

“To me, being 10, I thought that is so cool, ‘I’m a test tube baby’! I didn’t understand how it worked. I thought they put you in test tubes and they swirl you around,” she joked.