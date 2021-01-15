French PM says Covid-19 vaccines more widely accepted by people

He said he was expecting people to rush to get vaccinated and called for patience.

Castex is due to unveil new measures to rein in the pandemic later on Thursday, with a nationwide curfew from 6 p.m. being the most likely option, according to French media.

The government was also due on Thursday to launch a website for Covid-19 vaccination appointments but the health ministry said the site had connection problems.

"In terms of accessibility, the website is out of service", a spokeswoman for the ministry said.

A message on the website said it was undergoing maintenance.