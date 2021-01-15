Cop bust using official police van to offload booze during lockdown

A police officer has been bust moving liquor in a cop van, in direct defiance of lockdown laws.

This comes after Gauteng police were alerted to a video clip being shared initially on Twitter, showing people offloading merchandise — some of it clearly alcohol — from a marked police van.

In the video, men are seen taking significant quantities of liquor from the back of a stationary police vehicle and into a property.

Under current level 3 lockdown laws, transporting alcohol is illegal.

Police confirmed on Thursday that a case of using a motor vehicle without the owners' consent and another related to the contravention of the Disaster Management Act had been opened against the police officer in question.