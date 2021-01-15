Cop assaulted after breaking up illegal 'after tears' party in Joburg
A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being assaulted by people who were attending an “after tears” gathering of a prominent pub owner in Protea Glen, Soweto.
According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officers were attending to a complaint of a gathering and when they arrived, they found about 150 people there.
Since December 29, all gatherings — except funerals — have been prohibited under level 3 Covid-19 lockdown regulations. In the case of funerals, a maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend.
“When the officers arrived, some of the participants left and those who remained behind said they were not going anywhere,” he said.
According to Fihla, when the officers started to confiscate the alcohol, the participants started fighting with them, leaving one JMPD officer with serious injuries on his face. He was admitted to hospital and Fihla said he is in a stable condition.
Two of the people who were fighting with the police were arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the contravention of level 3 regulations of the Disaster Management Act by being part of an illegal gathering.
Fihla said the main suspect who started the assault fled the scene but left his vehicle behind. “The vehicle was impounded and it will not be released,” he said.
He also condemned the assault on the officers and said an attack on any police officers who are legally executing their duties is an attack on the rule of law in the city.
TimesLIVE
