Cop assaulted after breaking up illegal 'after tears' party in Joburg

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being assaulted by people who were attending an “after tears” gathering of a prominent pub owner in Protea Glen, Soweto.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officers were attending to a complaint of a gathering and when they arrived, they found about 150 people there.

Since December 29, all gatherings — except funerals — have been prohibited under level 3 Covid-19 lockdown regulations. In the case of funerals, a maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend.