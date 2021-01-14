Women DJs ready to hit the decks
New skills acquired, but lockdown set to delay next stage in careers
The second annual I Am a DJ Incubation Programme is drawing to a close and will see 10 women tackle 2021 with a new set of skills.
The programme, founded by Port Elizabeth DJ Lungelwa “Lochive The DJ” Mtabazi, welcomed an influx of applications from aspirant women DJ’s seeking practical training and mentorship in the craft. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.