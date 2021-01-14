Women DJs ready to hit the decks

New skills acquired, but lockdown set to delay next stage in careers

PREMIUM

The second annual I Am a DJ Incubation Programme is drawing to a close and will see 10 women tackle 2021 with a new set of skills.



The programme, founded by Port Elizabeth DJ Lungelwa “Lochive The DJ” Mtabazi, welcomed an influx of applications from aspirant women DJ’s seeking practical training and mentorship in the craft. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.