PE police arrest suspect after Newton Park hijacking

A man was arrested about an hour after he allegedly hijacked an Uber driver in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the 21-year-old taxi driver dropped off a client in Hudson Street at about 7.54pm when he was approached by four men in a Renault Megane.

The suspects allegedly took the driver’s cellphone, a bag and his customer’s cash.

“They drove off and seconds later made a U-turn and returned demanding the keys to [the driver’s] blue Suzuki Celerio vehicle.

“The tracker in the vehicle was activated and at about 8.30pm, the district crime combating unit found both vehicles parked outside a house in Gumede Street, in KwaDwesi.”

Naidu said a suspect was seen running from the house in Gumede Street and dropped a toy gun.

He was apprehended on the scene.

Police also recovered the driver’s personal property inside the Renault Megane.

The suspect was detained on charges of robbery and carjacking.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE