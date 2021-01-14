No clarity yet on education recovery programme

Some stakeholders have not heard of a plan to roll back the shortfall in 2020 teaching days while others say any recovery is implausible without vaccine

With less than two weeks before schools open, a curriculum recovery plan is still up in the air.



Not all stakeholders agree there is even a plan to roll back the shortfall in teaching days in 2020 as a result of Covid-19, while others say any recovery is implausible without a massive rollout of vaccines in the sector...

