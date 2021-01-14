News

Nelson Mandela Bay school targeted three times by vandals

Precious resources now have to be used for repairs at Machiu Primary School

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 14 January 2021

With the uncertainty of the school year weighing heavily on the minds of pupils, parents and educators alike,   Machiu Primary in the northern areas has been dealt another blow after the school was vandalised on three separate occasions during the festive season.

Machiu Primary School acting principal Elroy Rhangosingh said the incidents occurred over a space of a week from December 23 to 30...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in COVID-19 response

Most Read

X