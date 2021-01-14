Nelson Mandela Bay school targeted three times by vandals
Precious resources now have to be used for repairs at Machiu Primary School
With the uncertainty of the school year weighing heavily on the minds of pupils, parents and educators alike, Machiu Primary in the northern areas has been dealt another blow after the school was vandalised on three separate occasions during the festive season.
Machiu Primary School acting principal Elroy Rhangosingh said the incidents occurred over a space of a week from December 23 to 30...
