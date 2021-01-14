News

Bhisho spells out plan to vaccinate 3.7-million people

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 January 2021

The Eastern Cape government has given itself at least six months to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

It wants to give 3.7-million  people the vaccine, with 200,000 health-care workers — both in the public and private sector — targeted as part of phase one...

