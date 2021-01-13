News

WATCH | Kuhle Sonkosi’s take on sporting life has fans in stitches

Woodridge coach finds a way to indulge his passion during lockdown

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 13 January 2021

From deciding what to do on a Friday night to analysing Christmas lunch and commenting on his newest haircut, Kuhle Sonkosi’s videos have proven that everything is worth a TV interview.

So much so that the Woodridge College rugby coach uses his sporting experience to offer “pre- and post- game” commentary on topics as simple as washing the dishes in a series of videos garnering engagement from thousands of Twitter users...

