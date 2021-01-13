Mother's book aims to help others raising children with autism

From giving birth to a child with autism to struggling to find a school for him and learning to accept his condition as a part of her destiny, a Nelson Mandela University professor has documented her struggles in raising an autistic child in her newly released book, Seems Like It's My Destiny.



Nokhanyo Mdzanga, an education lecturer at NMU, shares her journey of parenting her son, who is now 14, in the 146-page self-published book...

