Formal complaint lodged against chief justice for his 'devil vaccines' prayer

Health advocacy organisation African Alliance has filed a formal complaint with the Judicial Services Commission against chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

This follows utterances he made regarding vaccines while delivering a public prayer at Tembisa Hospital in December last year.

During the prayer, Mogoeng touched on issues raised in anti-vaxx circles.

Praying to God, he said: “I lock out any vaccine that is not of you. If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA ... Any such vaccine, Lord God almighty, may it be destroyed by fire, in the name of Jesus.”

At the time, the spokesperson for the office of the chief justice, Nathi Mncube, confirmed that Mogoeng was speaking at the event at the hospital.