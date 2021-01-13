Exam marking halted in Humansdorp over transport dispute

PREMIUM

For two days no marking took place at the Humansdorp marking centre as disgruntled markers put down their red pens over disputed transport payments.



Markers claimed the department of education had reneged on what they said was an agreement to pay a blanket rate for transport compensation and was now paying less to those who used public transport...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.