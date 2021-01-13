Distemper outbreak in KwaNobuhle

Bay residents warned to keep pets in properties amid highly contagious disease

The Uitenhage SPCA has put out an urgent call to dog owners in the metro to keep their furry friends under lockdown after receiving a number of dogs infected with distemper.



Uitenhage SPCA chair Diedre Swift said they had noticed the disease, particularly in KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage, during the festive season...

