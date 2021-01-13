Distemper outbreak in KwaNobuhle
Bay residents warned to keep pets in properties amid highly contagious disease
The Uitenhage SPCA has put out an urgent call to dog owners in the metro to keep their furry friends under lockdown after receiving a number of dogs infected with distemper.
Uitenhage SPCA chair Diedre Swift said they had noticed the disease, particularly in KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage, during the festive season...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.