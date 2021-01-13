News

Distemper outbreak in KwaNobuhle

Bay residents warned to keep pets in properties amid highly contagious disease

By Simtembile Mgidi - 13 January 2021

The Uitenhage SPCA has put out an urgent call to dog owners in the metro to keep their furry friends under lockdown after receiving a number of dogs infected with distemper.

Uitenhage SPCA chair Diedre Swift said they had noticed the disease, particularly in KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage, during the festive season...

