53% of adults want schools closed until Covid-19 situation improves - survey

As the country intensifies its fight against Covid-19, a survey conducted by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has revealed that the majority of people are against the reopening of schools on January 25.

The online survey was conducted between December 30 2020 and January 6 2021 among 10,618 adult participants broadly representative of SA's population in terms of race, education and age.

Fifty-three percent of the participants believed schools should remain closed until the Covid-19 situation improves. Nineteen percent of adults said schools should reopen for grade 7 and grade 12 pupils only, while 19% of adults said schools should reopen for all grades and 9% said they “don’t know”.

This comes amid ongoing speculation on whether schools would open on the set date, as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic under level 3 of the lockdown regulations.