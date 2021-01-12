Twenty years of promises finally become reality for settlement near KwaDwesi

PREMIUM

Westville informal settlement resident Ntombizodwa Ndlwana had to wait for 20 years for electricity, with politicians promising her and thousands of residents repeatedly they would be connected to the grid.



And on Monday, the Umcosa Play and Learn principal had something to smile about as she was one of the residents whose shacks were electrified by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...

