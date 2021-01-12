News

Twenty years of promises finally become reality for settlement near KwaDwesi

PREMIUM
Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 12 January 2021

Westville informal settlement resident Ntombizodwa Ndlwana had to wait for 20 years for electricity, with politicians promising her and thousands of residents repeatedly they would be connected to the grid.

And on Monday, the Umcosa Play and Learn principal had something to smile about as she was one of the residents whose shacks were electrified by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in COVID-19 response
EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges

Most Read

X