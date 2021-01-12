Thousands of litres of wasted water turn empty plot into marsh

Nelson Mandela Bay’s constant struggle to curb leaks continues, with another massive leak having pumped thousands of litres of fresh water onto a vacant lot in Colchester.



This comes as the city’s water and infrastructure management is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss, and hopefully finalise, the Bay’s water services development plan, as well as the operational water masterplan...

