Sassa slammed amid claims it 'ran out of funds' for temporary disability grants

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) continues to be the centre of conversations online after the agency suspended more than 200,000 temporary disability grants.

According to Business Insider, the agency said the suspension was partially caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, after a number of grant extensions last year.

The last official payment date for the temporary disability grant was on December 31.

“At the end of December 2020, Sassa suspended 210,778 disability grants nationally, as the extended period for which they were awarded had expired. To have continued payment of the grants until end March 2021 would have cost an additional R1.2bn, which funds are not available,” the agency said in a statement.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela told SAFM on Monday that claims it had run out of money were untrue. She added that the agency was simply cutting off payments to people whose disabilities were temporary.