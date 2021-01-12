Mother grieves after son knocked over while riding his bike
Police probe case after death on dangerous St Francis Bay road
A single mother who lost her job in the hospitality industry due to Covid-19, is grieving over the loss of her eight-year-old son after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on the R330 at St Francis Bay last week.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said it was alleged that Luniko Tapi was cycling on the R330 between St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis on Wednesday when he was hit by a white Ford Ranger bakkie...
