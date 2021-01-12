Little has changed in Nelson Mandela Bay's dam levels
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.
The combined dam capacity is at 20.08%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at January 11...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.