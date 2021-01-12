I can bring change through my films, says young producer
A young self-taught filmmaker from Kleinskool in Port Elizabeth is doing his best to show his peers there are alternatives to gangsterism as he embarks on producing his latest movie titled Mother’s Angel.
Ruhaan Booysen, who was unemployed until a few months ago, said the movie was centred around a grandmother who loses her children and grandchildren to drugs...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.