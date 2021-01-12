News

Five men held for attack on Patronicia Jordaan, 14, don’t want bail

PREMIUM
By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen and Devon Koen - 12 January 2021

Five men arrested at the weekend in connection with the rape and murder of Patronicia Jordaan, 14, told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday that they did not intend applying for bail.

The suspects, ranging in age from 24 to 33, have not yet been asked to plead...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in COVID-19 response
EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges

Most Read

X