Five held in Bay robbery and housebreaking incidents

Nelson Mandela Bay police will be keeping the courts busy this week after arresting five suspects, three for robbery and two for housebreaking, in three separate incidents over the past two days.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two suspects had been nabbed in incidents on two school premises — one after a two-hour search of a school’s ceiling — while the other three had been apprehended after robbing a shop in Uitenhage.

She said that in the early hours of Tuesday members of the Kwazakele crime prevention unit had responded to a housebreaking in progress at a high school in Jakavula Street.

The school’s caretaker and private security officials were already on the scene and officers found a broken toilet door and noises coming from the ceiling.

“After two hours of trying to get them out [of the ceiling], officers eventually apprehended two suspects aged 19 and 30.

“They were in possession of computer equipment,” Naidu said.

The two expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of housebreaking.

She said that on Monday at about 12.45pm, Uitenhage police had been alerted to a robbery in progress on the corner of Durban Street and Lower Drostdy Street.

Four men allegedly entered a shop, threatened the owner with firearms and fled with cash and cigarettes worth R2,100.

Naidu said officers had come across the suspects fleeing in a black Opel Corsa towards New Street.

“One suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle and was arrested.

“Police continued chasing the other three suspects and another was arrested in a nearby parking lot.

“The remaining two suspects fled into nearby bushes and the Uitenhage dog unit arrested one of them. The fourth suspect is still at large.”

The cash and cigarettes were recovered and the vehicle was confiscated.

The suspects, aged 35, 37 and 38, are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court later this week.

Earlier on Monday, a 25-year-old man was arrested at a school in Newton Park after a private security company was alerted to suspicious activity on the school grounds at about 7.20am.

The suspect was found in a bathroom wearing one of the school’s uniform jackets, and a computer tower was missing.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

