Disgraced attorney represents herself in fraud case

Anne Swanepoel faces 11 charges including fraud and theft

A disgraced former Port Elizabeth attorney received a tongue lashing from a magistrate on Tuesday after it was brought to the attention of the Commercial Crimes Court that she was leading a witness called to testify on her behalf.



Anne Swanepoel, who was disbarred from practising as an attorney in 2015, faces 11 charges including five counts of fraud as well as charges of theft amounting to R140,000, contempt of court and contravening the attorneys act...

