Two die, two hurt in Motherwell crash

Two people died and two others, including a four-year-old girl, were injured after the car they were travelling in became wedged between a truck and a bus in an accident on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident took place at about 10am in Tyinira Street, Motherwell.

It is alleged the Toyota Tazz — in which the deceased and injured were travelling — had taken a wide left turn into Tyinira Street from Sandile Street after failing to stop at a stop sign.

“The vehicle turned into the path of an oncoming truck,” Naidu said.

“The truck hit the Toyota Tazz, and at the same time as it turned, an Algoa bus travelling straight on the road collided with the Tazz from behind,” Naidu said.

The 35-year-old driver of the Tazz and a 39-year-old woman in the back seat died at the scene.

According to Naidu, another woman passenger, aged about 40 and sitting in the front, and the four-year-old girl were rushed to hospital.

Both the truck and bus drivers did not sustain any injuries.

The bus was empty at the time and the truck driver was alone in his vehicle, Naidu said.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

