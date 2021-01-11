Schools could turn into Covid-19 'super-spreaders', says teachers' union

The reopening of schools later this month may lead to a spike in Covid-19 infections, a teachers' union said on Monday as it called on the department of basic education to “think carefully” about the move.

This as the DA conceded that pushing out the reopening date — now set for January 27 — would cause more harm than good.

The National Teachers' Union (Natu) said pupils from historically disadvantaged schools had fallen behind in the curriculum coverage last year, which saw many pupils not completing the academic year.

“Many learners remain unaccounted for between March and December 2020,” said general secretary Cynthia Barnes. “It is for this reason that we call upon the Department of Education to ensure that its risk-adjusted strategy is sensitive to the fact that some schools are bound to suffer more than others, if schools open before the conditions are right.