METRO MATTERS | Hole left by council workers who fixed water leak blocks garage
Though a Salsoneville family is relieved that a water leak that had frustrated them for months has been fixed, they were left with a gaping hole in the driveway which has made it impossible to use.
Waldemar Goeda, 35, said he had a problem with a water leak in October and reported it to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality...
