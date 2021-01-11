METRO MATTERS | Hole left by council workers who fixed water leak blocks garage

Though a Salsoneville family is relieved that a water leak that had frustrated them for months has been fixed, they were left with a gaping hole in the driveway which has made it impossible to use.



Waldemar Goeda, 35, said he had a problem with a water leak in October and reported it to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.