Mandela’s ‘war of the graves’ hots up

Chief and villagers head to court for relief after 10-year dispute over cemetery

A nasty “war of the graves” between Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela, and Mvezo villagers has seen five local family members last week being hauled before the Mthatha magistrate's court, where they were charged with trespassing and malicious damage to property.



The family members had defied their village chief, Zwelivelile, after he had refused them the right to bury a loved one in a local cemetery late last month...

