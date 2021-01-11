KZN government extends helping hand to Durban's Hilton Hotel amid job loss concerns

The KwaZulu-Natal government has committed to working with Durban's Hilton Hotel in an attempt to ensure it reopens its doors soon.

It emerged on Saturday that the city's iconic landmark, situated next to the International Convention Centre (ICC), will shut its doors, temporarily.

The hotel’s online bookings are suspended from Monday January 11. It is unclear when the hotel intends to reopen.

MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay on Sunday said, together with other spheres of government, including the eThekwini Municipality, “we will continue working with the Hilton to ensure that we find solutions and to ensure they reopen their doors soon”.