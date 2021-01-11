Grade 12 exam marking extended as marker dies, some withdraw due to Covid-19

The department of basic education has extended the marking of grade 12 exam papers due to a shortage of markers after some withdrew or declined to work, often because of Covid-19.

This was revealed by an education official during a media briefing on Monday. It was also revealed that marking would go on for 18 days, as opposed to 12 to 14 days in previous years.

Marking started on January 4 and was expected to be completed on January 22.

“To date 2,703 of 46,024 markers withdrew,” said Priscilla Ogunbanjo, director for examinations at the department.

She said one marker in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, reported for duty at a marking centre while feeling sick and later died of Covid-19 complications. Another marker has since contracted the coronavirus at the centre.