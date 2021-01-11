Five in court for murder and rape of 14-year-old
Five men arrested at the weekend in connection with the rape and murder of Patronicia Jordaan, 14, told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday that they did not intend applying for bail.
The suspects, ranging in age from 24 to 33, have not yet been asked to plead...
