Festive season, lockdown among reasons for increase in suicide rate
Police concern at number of deaths in last three months
An alarming rise in suicides over the past three months in Nelson Mandela Bay has at least one expert attributing this, in part, to the continued national lockdown in conjunction with the recent festive season.
Port Elizabeth police raised the red flag last week when it was announced there had been more than 35 inquest dockets opened related to suicides, sparking concern that more people were taking their lives due to extreme loneliness, desperation and mounting financial concerns...
