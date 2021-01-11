Festive season, lockdown among reasons for increase in suicide rate

Police concern at number of deaths in last three months

PREMIUM

An alarming rise in suicides over the past three months in Nelson Mandela Bay has at least one expert attributing this, in part, to the continued national lockdown in conjunction with the recent festive season.



Port Elizabeth police raised the red flag last week when it was announced there had been more than 35 inquest dockets opened related to suicides, sparking concern that more people were taking their lives due to extreme loneliness, desperation and mounting financial concerns...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.